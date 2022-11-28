Lyz Parayzo Artist of The End of The World

Not Available

The independent work accompanies the beginning of the artistic trajectory of Lyz Parayzo, a visual artist who, through his works and performances, puts into question the space of art in a non-binary body coming from the periphery. Lyz, has the body as the main work support and her daily performance as a research platform revealing the mismatch between what is said, what is done, discourse and practice. For the lack of authorization, for the intrusion, for the unwanted inclusion, questioning the free school that does not allow to be freed, the art gallery that does not include the non-salable, the institutional space that assimilates the transgression since it has already been incorporated by the system.