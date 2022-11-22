LZX Visionary - Vector Rescanning Experiments

Not Available

This clip uses the LZX Visionary modular video synthesizer as a driving source for a vector display instead of a television (in this case a standard cathode-ray oscilloscope). Oscilloscope is filmed with Canon HFS100 camera. Saturation, brightness, and contrast adjustments are made in software to view the output better -- much better results could be achieved with further fine tuning of the display and camera. This type of effect is similar to those achievable by historical devices like the Scanimate and Rutt-Etra machines.