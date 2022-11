Not Available

M for Magic is the never-before-told story of the legendary Larsen family - four generations of magicians who built the international mecca of magic, the world famous Magic Castle in Hollywood and saved the art of magic by giving it a home. Spearheaded by brothers honoring their father’s unrequited dream, it is the perseverance of four generations of Larsen women at the heart of the unlikely success story of a most unconventional family enterprise.