AFRICA is about to collapse. The future is not good. Call it ‘DOOMSDAY’ or whatever. The Examination council is in deep trouble. This is due to the fact that JESSICA, a smugglers daughter and non performing student of M.I.S has discovered a new pen which she believes will end the misery of every student in AFRICA, the I-PEN she calls it. With her new discovery, she consciously decides to destroy AFRICA, with GHANA as her starting point. Supported by her heartless friends: The TWIN DONS, BONGO, SLEEP O’CLOCK & GURL, will she be able to carry out this DIABOLIC AGENDA? Especially at a time CLARA (JESSICA’s classmate) and the SCHOOL's AUTHORITY have decided to clamp down on students who desire to CHEAT in exams. M.I.S obviously has the answer.
