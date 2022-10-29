Not Available

AFRICA is about to collapse. The future is not good. Call it ‘DOOMSDAY’ or whatever. The Examination council is in deep trouble. This is due to the fact that JESSICA, a smugglers daughter and non performing student of M.I.S has discovered a new pen which she believes will end the misery of every student in AFRICA, the I-PEN she calls it. With her new discovery, she consciously decides to destroy AFRICA, with GHANA as her starting point. Supported by her heartless friends: The TWIN DONS, BONGO, SLEEP O’CLOCK & GURL, will she be able to carry out this DIABOLIC AGENDA? Especially at a time CLARA (JESSICA’s classmate) and the SCHOOL's AUTHORITY have decided to clamp down on students who desire to CHEAT in exams. M.I.S obviously has the answer.