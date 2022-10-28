M: Mother's Maiden Name

Not Available

Madam Bella (Zsa Zsa Padilla) has pancreatic cancer, stage 4 and it's treatable but not curable. She asks her son Joven (Nico Antonio), who is outwardly detached, to be with her throughout the medication. In the midst of chemotherapy sessions, Joven begins to realize his mother’s behavior and disposition. Aside from being a stern owner of the Monteclaro Law Firm and a strict mother, Bella is a woman of courage, fighting predicaments not just for herself but most especially for her son. As Joven understands his mother’s personality, he finds his own identity. And as they shape individuality, we get a glimpse of the image of the ailing health care system in and outside the hospital.