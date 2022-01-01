M.S.G : Live Unplugged Live

Not Available

Amazing live performance live from one of the best guitarists in the world. Featuring Robin McAuley on vocals. Live at Anaheim Celebrity Theatre, California, USA March 25, 1992. From the Japanese broadcast that gave rise to the official album of the same name including the final track not included on the regular CD. Line Up: Robin McAuley, - Vocals Michael Schenker - Guitar Spencer Sercombe - Bass Songs List: 01. Anytime 02. We Believe in Love 03. What Happens to me 04. Bad Boys 05. Gimme Your Love 06. Natural Thing 07. When I'm Gone 08. Never Ending Nightmare 09. Doctor Doctor 10. Lights Out 11. Paradise 12. Only You Can rock Me