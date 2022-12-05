Not Available

Cybele, one of the many salespeople working for Ex Nihilo Robotics, is preparing the latest items for display at the Home Robotics Expo. She gets news that the tech team in charge of setting up the prototype is going to be massively delayed. Cybele is going to have to set up the prototype herself, something she’s not done before. The prototype, M1DAS, is an android child designed to adapt perfectly to a parent’s preferences. With a clear handbook, her trusty laptop, and a direct connection to HQ, setting up little MIDAS, the prototype, should be a piece of cake. That’s until MIDAS wakes up and behaves irregularly and she gradually loses control of the situation and of her-self.