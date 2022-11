Not Available

The hit M2M series brings to you a variation of the most famous childhood fairy tales that you might have read already. Bizarre and with a lot of twists. Queery Fairy Tales is a collection of short fables and tales that are campy as well as sexy and hot. What kind of a prince or princess or queen or king, or even beast are you? No matter what, love and even sex, will find its way to you. So wear your fantasy crowns and let us begin our hot tales for the queer fairies.