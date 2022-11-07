Ma'am May We Go Out?

Not Available

Soriano brothers Dennis, Chipipoy/Chip, and Jeff are bums who do odd jobs to earn a living, including driving a jeepney. Their lives take a different turn after meeting Atty. Aga Agaton, who told them that they are long-lost heirs of a US-based millionaire. Per the millionaire's will, the brothers would claim his inheritance as long as they finish high school or else the lawyer will take it all. The brothers enroll at the Rajah Putih High School where their age turns them into the butt of their classmates' jokes. The brothers eventually befriend a group of students after saving them from thugs. They also seek help from Einstein, the class' resident genius, in order to get away with the most difficult subjects. - Written by ledster