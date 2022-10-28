Not Available

With the participation of two box-office king is Hoai Linh and Taihe, Ma Dai are many spectators expected right from when he was done. The film also marks the first time Hoang Duy Duc Thinh and try as film director. The film revolves around two main characters are the Lam (Ngan Khanh) and Thố (Duc Thinh). Both do not have in common but ironic fate binds them together. Lam is a lady successful career, happy living next guy named sweetheart shape Vinh (Vietnam Dung Ha). One day, her perfect life suddenly been muddled since the arrival of the Dalai Lama, a strange ghost. When alive, the Dalai Lama was a poor boy, bad boy. To get rid of the ghost, Lam must help him complete the unfinished wishes, thereby leading to many situations cry smile. Like many other films of cinema Vietnam, humor is an indispensable element in Ma Dai. The episode comedy focused at the beginning of the film, while the second half is the time the characters resolve the conflict.