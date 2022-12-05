Ma no Kogane

Not Available

A joint project by Sojiro Motoki and Tomoyuki Tanaka, co-dramatizing the original story by Shu Sekikawa with Senkichi Taniguchi and Kenro Matsuura. The fur of a stray dog, the double-barreled gun tied to the backpack, the beard covered with tanned leather, and the bottom of the snow-burnt shining eyes, for the first time in thirteen years, these reached out to the bottom of society. Genji Iwaki dreamed of reuniting with his first love, Tsukie Shiina, with a huge amount of gold dust. To hand over half of the gold dust, he appeared in the memorable N city from the mountains of Teshio with the hope of seeing his late colleague's son, Ichiro Akutsu...