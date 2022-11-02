Ma saison super 8

Not Available

A cinematic homage to the Front Homosexual d'Action Révolutionnaire, the first gay rights movement in France, AllesandroAvellis' compassionate drama tells the tale of a young activist living in Paris when homosexuals had no place in society. The year is 1968; Marc is adrift in the city after failing in his efforts to gain national acceptance for gay rights. One day, during a park pick-up, he meets Andre, a small town factory worker still exploring his sexuality but convinced that he will one day marry and start a family. Over the course of the next three years, Marc and Andre continue their heated affair as Marc continues to advocate fiercely for gay rights while butting heads with his close-minded father, a Paris police officer.