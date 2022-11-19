Not Available

A multi-millionaire, Ram Khanna, is advised by a fake astrologer that he will meet and marry a woman whose name will start with "M". Ram does meet Mamta, and they both fall in love. Ram marries her, despite the fact that she is the daughter of a prostitute, Heerabai, and brings her home with her. Mamta gets a chilling welcome from Ram brother's, Murli Manohar, and his wife, Maya. Mamta decides to assert herself and takes over the household matters, forcing Murli and Maya to leave the house. Soon Mamta and Ram give birth to a baby boy. One day Ram asks Mamta to take care of a suitcase full of cash, as he has to go out of town. Mamta is lured out of the house along with the suitcase, and is brutally killed by Gulu Goli, a hired hit-man, who buries her in a secluded spot. Though physically dead and buried, Mamta's spirit is still alive and active, though she cannot be heard, nor seen by anyone. She decides to return home and expose Murli and Maya.