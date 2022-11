Not Available

Maa Alludu Very Good is an Comedy Romance based movie. In which,Purse Ram aka Parasuram (Naresh) is a petty thief who is grown up on stealing things since his childhood. He happens to see a girl Meghana (Mounika) and then instantly falls in love with her. He comes to know that she prefers educated guys with knowledge in various languages and cops. He impresses Meghana by feigning that he is a strict cop.