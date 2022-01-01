Not Available

Maa Ayana Chanti Pilladu (Telugu) is a Telugu film released on 25 July 2008, directed by Raja Vannem Reddy. Sivaji and Meera Jasmine played the lead roles. The film was a remake of succeful Tamil Movie En Purushan Kuzhanthai Madiri.Bullabbayi (Sivaji) is fond of his sister-in-law Rajeswari (Meera Jasmine). He loves her so much and wanted to be flawless with good character. Though Rajeswari behaves that she is not interested in him, she really loves him. Bullabbayi has a property dispute with his stepbrother Veerababu (Subbaraju). In a bid to save a girl called Chintamani (Sangeeta) from being sold by a brothel owner (Anuradha) to Veerababu, Bullabbayi pays her money and takes Chintamani with him and keeps her in his outhouse. Bullabbayi tells her to leave the place the next day, but accidentally, seduces Chintamani, after an attack by Veerababu's men against him.