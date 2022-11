Not Available

Lalit,28, decides to come-out to someone who is really special and close to him. In order reveal his sexuality and seek acceptance, he cooks a special dish, a Bengali style fish curry, 'Maacher Jhol((माछेर झोल) ). He prepares this dish by listening to a famous radio cooking show. Will the fish curry turn out to be delicious? Delicious enough to appeal to the heart of someone special?