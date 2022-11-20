Maaf, Saya Menghamili Istri Anda

Not Available

Dibyo (Ringgo Agus Rahman), is a big liar who felt as if he was a big actor even though he only got one insignificant part. Dibyo seduces Mira (Mulan Kwok) who bought his lie, and took her to bed. Mira seems to really fall in love with him even though she knows who Dibyo really is and pregnant with his child. The problem is, Mira is also lying. She actually has a husband named Lamhot Simamora (Eddie Karsito), although they are separated. Mira wants Dibyo to end her relationship with her husband. It turns out that Lamhot is a gangster with many followers. Because Dibyo accidentally saves Lamhot from a fight with another gangster group, Lamhot then claims Dibyo as his best friend, moreover after he lies that his name is John Sidabutar. Because of that, Lam-hot takes him to his home and guarantee his life.