Not Available

Maafa Legacy exposes the euro-academic view that British slavery was just ‘trade’ as a lie and reveals why the crimes both past and present that continue to be committed against Mama Africa and her children stand as the most heinous ever in World history. This documentary also provides a retrospective view of Wilberfest 2007 and explores the enduring legacy of the Maafa on African people residing in the Diaspora. On Screen Contributors: Dr Abiola Ogunshola, Sis Ayen Meke, Christopher Cole, emma pierre, Bro Hakim, Hakim Adi, Sis Jendayi Serwah, Kimani Nehusi, Kubara Zamani, Kwaku Bonsu, Kwaku-Jesse Konadu Olaleye, Dr Lez Henry, Manga Clem Marshall, Bro Mbandaka, Michael Eboda, Morenike Fasuyi, Netsanet Solomon, Oleander William, Onyeka, Bro Omowale, Sis Panyin Aikins, Royson James, Sis Dr. Sandra Richards, Teleica Kirkland, Tony Warner, Toyin Agbetu, Tracey Jarrett Directed and produced by Toyin Agbetu