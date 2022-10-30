Not Available

Maalai Pozhudhin Mayakathilaey (English: Intoxicated by dusk) is a 2012 Tamil romantic film written and directed by Narayan Nagendra Rao. The film features Aari and Shubha Phutela in the lead roles, with Subbu Panchu, Sivaji and Balaji in other pivotal roles. The soundtrack and background score for the film was composed by Achu, while the film was produced by Mayuri Sekar. The film released on 27 July with a clean U-certificate. The film received mixed reviews.