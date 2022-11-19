Not Available

Raj (Naseeruddin Shah) is a slum dweller, who one day comes to know that he has inherited the business and property from his grand-father worth 3.3 billion Indian rupees. Stunned and delighted at the same time, he gleefully arrives at his former grand-father's estate to claim his inheritance, only to be told that there is a clause attached: which is that he must spend 300 Million rupees in 30 days or else risk losing his inheritance altogether. How can a slum dweller who has never held a thousand rupees in his hands on any given day, be expected to spend 10 million a day?