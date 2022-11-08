Not Available

The story of Maalik has four principal tracks. A family that escapes from the ravages of the Soviet war in Afghanistan and its fallout on the bordering villages of Pakistan to settle in Karachi. A SSG officer who undergoes a personal tragedy and starts a private security company (Black Ops Pvt. Ltd) in Karachi. His SSG colleagues keep joining the company on their retirements. An idealist school master who suffers greatly under a cruel Feudal lord and settles in Karachi and finally the Feudal Lord who becomes the Chief Minister and unleashes a reign of terror on all that cross his path.