Not Available

Pravin Raja Karale's 'Maan Sanmaan' starred Shivaji Satam, Reema Lagoo, Resham Tipnis, Yatin Karyekar, Pankaj Vishnu, Avishkar Davharekar, Megha Dhade, Ashish Pawar. The story revolves around how today's generation who runs behind chasing their dreams have no time for their aged parents. It's about the abandonment of children towards their old aged parents. Resham has a simple yet important role.