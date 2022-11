Not Available

On Halloween night in Lima, four rich kids spend a night on the town, goofing, getting into trouble, and deciding to help Manuel lose his virginity. From Juan Diego's house they hire three call girls, not much older than they, and they pair up (El Gordo declines - he wants to be true to his girlfriend). The young women are sweet and street smart, the boys are naïve and full of bravado, Romance and violence are possibilities during this night of surprises and self discovery