Maanja Velu

The film starts with a flashback. ACP Bose (Karthik) is a sincere police officer happily married (Anu Hassan) and living with his parents and younger brother Velu (Arun Vijay). Velu is a college student and he falls in love with his classmate Anjali (Dhansika). Umapathi (Chandrasekar) enters, who is notorious for settlements and land deals. He kills anyone who comes in his way and does not leave any evidence or witness behind. He takes a loan of 100 crores from a private bank with the help of a cunning DGP and a politician. He kills the bank’s chairman in order to avoid repayment and puts the blame on Bose. Bose tries to stop Umapathi. Velu also gets into disputes with Umapathi. What happens next forms the crux of the story.