After topping at the state level, Maaran's son Sudhandhiram wins admission to a medical college, where he is in for a rough time, ragged mercilessly by the sadistic Shivadas (Robert) and his cronies. Nonetheless, Anjali (Santhoshi) falls in love with Sudhandhiram. Matters run wild when Sudhandhiram returns Shivadas’ humiliations with a tight slap, and defeats him in the college elections. The humiliation of Shivadas makes matters even wild when Sudhandhiram pays for it with his life. Shivadas packs the corpse in a suitcase and disposes of it. But soon, Shivadas is hauled up for the murder. However, Shivadas manages to get a clean-chit of the case, thanks to his influential father. Seetha becomes lunatic due to the emotional shock. The grieving father, Maaran, takes it on himself to justify his son’s murder.
