معركة النقيب ناديه

Captain Nadia Azmi is working in the anti-narcotics police and her colleague Captain Jalal Sabry is not convinced of the work of women in the police and she is incapable of performing in this field. She tries to prove her efficiency in tracking down the criminals. A car accident and left him their only son Fred, a teenager sponsored by the grandmother who exaggerates the pampering until he becomes addicted to the pills hallucinations and when the father discovers this secret hit his son violently and run away from home. Captain Nadia is excited to reveal a unique secret and disguise herself in more than one personality until she captures the hallucinogenic pill promoters in the popular areas. In an unequal battle between teacher Marzouq Mrouj Hallouzah and Captain Nadia Azmi and Captain Jalal Sabri, Farid, son of Captain Jalal, is killed in front of his father.