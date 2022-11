Not Available

Maaveeran is a Tamil film is directed by Rajasekar. It was a 100 days film in south India and a major hit in its dubbed versions of "Telugu" , "Malayalam" and "Kannada". The film is a remake of the 1985 Hindi film Mard. Ambika appeared in a highly glamorous role alongside Rajinikanth, who first appears as a rude princess, and then finally falls in love with him.