The events revolve around (Mabrouk), who suffers from a mental delay and a resident with his sister Fathia in the village, and his neighbor since childhood (Bulbul), which narrow the avenues after the death of her mother and the marriage of her father to another, to be forced to travel to Cairo and work as a prostitute, to be gathered by chance Bmabrook again and a story arises between them Love of a special kind.