Mac Dre Treal TV #1

This DVD includes extensive coverage of the Northern California hip hop scene. Step inside the shoes of a rock star trapped in a rap star's body as raving reporter and host Thizzelle Washington (Mac Dre) takes you behind the scenes and reveals ...... The North California Hip Hop scene, urban street brawls, drug abuse, rap videos, and daredevil stunts are all explored through the comical eyes of Thizzelle Washington (Mac Dre). This video magazine of sorts takes the viewer through a wild romp of the the crazy world of TREAL TV.