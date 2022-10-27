Not Available

Macabre, international title for Rumah Dara (Indonesian title), and in Singapore titled Darah) is an Indonesian horror/slasher film in 2010. The movie tells about a group who attempt to escape from a house that owned by mysterious lady named Dara and her family. We later discover the family are killers and cannibals attempting to gain immortality. The film is based on the short film Dara. Before the film was screened in Indonesia, it was screened at several festivals in 2009. Rumah Dara was released in Singapore where it gained an M18 rating (for Gore and Violence)