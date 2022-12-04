Not Available

Macao Stories

    Director Chu Iao Ian felt it was not very suitable to record the changes of Macau in documentary after making “Macao, who we are?”. So he co-opted five directors to present their stories in five different districts; and finally came up with the birth of Macao Stories. They are: “The Best Times, The Worst Times” (directed by Ho Ka Cheng); “Uncertain” (directed by Chan Ka Keong); “Paper Plane” (directed by Vincent Hoi); “A Right Time” (directed by Chu Iao Ian) and “Macao Streets” (directed by Sérgio Perez).

