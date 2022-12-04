Not Available

Director Chu Iao Ian felt it was not very suitable to record the changes of Macau in documentary after making “Macao, who we are?”. So he co-opted five directors to present their stories in five different districts; and finally came up with the birth of Macao Stories. They are: “The Best Times, The Worst Times” (directed by Ho Ka Cheng); “Uncertain” (directed by Chan Ka Keong); “Paper Plane” (directed by Vincent Hoi); “A Right Time” (directed by Chu Iao Ian) and “Macao Streets” (directed by Sérgio Perez).