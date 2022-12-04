Macau Stories 2 - Love in the city

Not Available

After completing “Macao Stories”, Chu Iao Ian produced “Macao Stories 2: Love in the City” by inviting six new directors (including Macanese, Portuguese, and Chinese) to make 6 short films about love and the city. The film took into account market considerations while cultivating local film talents. The six stories are: “A Book to Remember” (directed by Jordan Cheng), “June” (directed by Fernando Eloy), “Sofa” (directed by Ao Ieong Weng-Fong), “Cake” (directed by Tou Kin Hong), “Shocking” (directed by Elisabela Larrea), and “Frozen World” (directed by Harriet Wong).