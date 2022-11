Not Available

Take one power hungry lesbian couple. Throw in a slow-witted king, a Caribbean sidekick, a trio of flamboyantly gay weird sisters, and a host of other misfits. And what do you have? Macbeth ! Drawing on the tradition of Monty Python and BlackAdder, Macbeth-The Comedy takes us back to a time when men were not necessarily men and ruthless tyrants could also be strict vegetarians.