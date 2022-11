Not Available

Stock car racer Brad Carlton (Greg Evigan) throws the Mishaw family into a tailspin the night heiress Helen Mishaw slams her car into his motorcycle. He gets romantically involved with Helen Milshaw (Mitzi Kapture), and helps multi-million dollar Milshaw Industries win a valuable government military contract. However, when Brad becomes the victim of sabotage and strange accidents, he realizes someone want to stop him cold - dead cold!