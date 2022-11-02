MACH 3 XB-70 Valkyrie

Not Available

Born of the cold war, and eclipsed by success in rocketry, the XB-70 Valkyrie was conceived as a Mach 3 high-altitude bomber and became a valuable high-speed research aircraft. Although only two were produced, and one was destroyed in an accident, the Valkyrie built an impressive databank of high-speed flight invaluable to aviation development. This DVD, with nearly 4 hours of rare footage of the XB-70, newly transferred on modern telecines, brings you the flight test program of the XB-70 as never before. Contains rare progress reports, footage from rollout, extensive footage of test flights, and footage from the A/V-2 accident. All footage is color. Some footage is silent.