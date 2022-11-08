Machakkaaran

Not Available

Vicky is the eldest son of a Railway officer, is a perpetual loser in whatever he does, and is looked down by other family members. One day he meets Shivani, daughter of a rich textile tycoon, who has brought all the luck to her father, with her Midas touch! Soon the ‘unlucky’ Vicky is drawn towards the ‘lucky’ Shivani and they fall madly in love! Due to circumstances, they are forced to elope, with Shivani’s cop brother in hot pursuit. The lovers decide to go to Shivani’s father’s village in Theni, where he is considered and treated as "Mr Nice Guy", a philanthropist and savior of the locals, and is given the honour of conducting the temple Thiruvizha, every year. How the runaway couple against all odds rips his good guy image and exposes him in front of the entire village, forms the rest of this predictable yarn.