2010

Machete Maidens Unleashed!

  • Documentary

Release Date

October 14th, 2010

Studio

Fury Productions

In the final decades of the 20th century, the Philippines was a country where low-budget exploitation-film producers were free to make nearly any kind of movie they wanted, any way they pleased. It was a country with extremely lax labor regulations and a very permissive attitude towards cultural expression. As a result, it became a hotbed for the production of cheapie movies. Their history and the genre itself are detailed in this breezy, nostalgic documentary.

Cast

Colleen CampHerself
John LandisHimself
Sid Haighimself
R. Lee ErmeyHimself
Joe DanteHimself
Brian Trenchard-SmithHimself

