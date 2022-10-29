1970

Machine Gun McCain

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 28th, 1970

Studio

Euroatlantica

After serving 12 years behind bars for armed robbery, tough guy Hank McCain finds himself the pawn of a ruthless mob runt's rebellion against a high level don. When McCain discovers that he's been betrayed and abandoned by his new employer, he retaliates with a high stakes Las Vegas casino heist that erupts into all-out war on the streets of Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York. Not blood, nor lust, nor wedding vows can come between McCain and his money...or his machine gun.

Cast

Britt EklandIrene Tucker
Peter FalkCharlie Adamo
Gabriele FerzettiDon Francesco DeMarco
Margherita GuzzinatiMargaret DeMarco
Claudio BiavaBarclay
Steffen ZachariasAbe Stilberman

View Full Cast >

Images