Macho Madness

Not Available

09/23/87 Randy Savage vs. Honkytonk Man 12/26/87 Randy Savage vs. Honkytonk man 03/07/88 Randy Savage vs. Ted DiBiase 03/27/88 Randy Savage vs. Butch Reed 03/27/88 Randy Savage vs. Greg Valentine 03/27/88 Randy Savage vs. One Man Gang 03/27/88 Randy Savage vs. Ted DiBiase (Savage wins WWF World Title) 04/22/88 Randy Savage vs. One Man Gang 05/27/88 Randy Savage vs. Ted DiBiase 05/10/88 Randy Savage vs. Virgil 06/25/88 Randy Savage vs. Ted DiBiase (steel cage match) 07/30/88 Randy Savage vs. Ted DiBiase 07/12/88 Randy Savage & Hulk Hogan interview 08/29/88 Randy Savage & Hulk Hogan vs. Ted DiBiase & Andre the Giant (referee Jesse Ventura)