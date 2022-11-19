Not Available

Walter Rhum, an amateur skateboarder, realizes his dream of turning pro and riding for the world's greatest skateboard company, Machotaildrop. Set in an anachronistic time and place, Machotaildrop is the greatest skateboard company of its day and the regal and grand sport of skateboarding has been thriving for many generations. Walter's journey serves as a window through which we discover the dark underbelly of what appears at first to be a benign skateboard company.