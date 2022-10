Not Available

Sometime in an apocalyptic future, the brutal and inhuman bounty-hunter named Mack Blaster stomps through a bleak desert. On a stone wall, he discovers a "wanted poster" seeking one of the worst ever slaughterers of women: Ringo "The Butcher" Mack Man. Hunting down Ringo has become a matter of honor for Mack Blaster. When finally Mack Blaster catches Ringo Mack Man in the backyard of a whore house, things turn for the worse.