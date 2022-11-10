Mackenna's Gold

The gangster Colorado kidnaps Marshal McKenna. He believes that McKenna has seen a map which leads to a rich vein of gold in the mountains and forces him to show him the way. But they're not the only ones who're after the gold; soon they meet a group of "honorable" citizens and the cavalry crosses their way too - and that is even before they enter Indian territory.
|Gregory Peck
|Marshal MacKenna
|Omar Sharif
|Colorado
|Camilla Sparv
|Inga Bergmann
|Julie Newmar
|Hesh-Ke
|Telly Savalas
|Sergeant Tibbs
|Keenan Wynn
|Sanchez
