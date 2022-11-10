1969

Mackenna's Gold

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 8th, 1969

Studio

Highroad Productions

The gangster Colorado kidnaps Marshal McKenna. He believes that McKenna has seen a map which leads to a rich vein of gold in the mountains and forces him to show him the way. But they're not the only ones who're after the gold; soon they meet a group of "honorable" citizens and the cavalry crosses their way too - and that is even before they enter Indian territory.

Cast

Gregory PeckMarshal MacKenna
Omar SharifColorado
Camilla SparvInga Bergmann
Julie NewmarHesh-Ke
Telly SavalasSergeant Tibbs
Keenan WynnSanchez

