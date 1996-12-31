1996

Macon County Jail

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1996

Studio

Libra Pictures

After she leaves her cheating husband, Susan Reed (Ally Sheedy) embarks on a cross-country road trip where she falls victim to a series of mishaps that land her behind bars in the redneck Macon County Jail. Once inside, she's subjected to endless acts of brutality from the guards and inmates alike. Things go from bad to worse when she's forced to defend herself against a rapist with tragic results. No longer truly "innocent," when the opportunity arises Susan flees with fellow prisoner Coley (David Carradine).

Cast

David CarradineColey
Charles NapierSheriff Dempsey
Todd KimseyHobie
Mark PellegrinoDan Oldum
Donnie McMillanClerk
Ally SheedySusan Reed

