Not Available

Basara, on one of his frequent trips across the galaxy to spread the message of his music, folds in on an icy planet. The natives are hostile, and take him prisoner until he begins to sing for them and a little boy named Pedro recognizes his voice. They release Basara, and almost as soon as they don, a strange wailing voice comes from the nearby mountains. Basara and Pedro head out in Basara's valkyrie to investigate the noise. Little do they know, an ambush is waiting for them.