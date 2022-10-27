It is A.D. 2009 and the human race is caught in a war between giant humanoids, male Zentrans and female Meltrans. Returning from the edge of our solar system after making a space fold, the SDF-1 Macross makes the long journey back to Earth with survivors of South Ataria Island. "Macross: Do You Remember Love?" is an alternate re-telling of the events that occurred in the original 1982 TV series.
|长谷有洋
|Hikaru Ichijyo
|Mika Doi
|Misa Hayase
|Akira Kamiya
|Roy Focker
|Michio Hazama
|Bruno J. Global
|Osamu Ichikawa
|Golg BoddoleZer
|Hirotaka Suzuoki
|Lynn Kaihun
