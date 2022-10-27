Not Available

Macross: Do You Remember Love?

  • Animation
  • Science Fiction
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Big West

It is A.D. 2009 and the human race is caught in a war between giant humanoids, male Zentrans and female Meltrans. Returning from the edge of our solar system after making a space fold, the SDF-1 Macross makes the long journey back to Earth with survivors of South Ataria Island. "Macross: Do You Remember Love?" is an alternate re-telling of the events that occurred in the original 1982 TV series.

Cast

长谷有洋Hikaru Ichijyo
Mika DoiMisa Hayase
Akira KamiyaRoy Focker
Michio HazamaBruno J. Global
Osamu IchikawaGolg BoddoleZer
Hirotaka SuzuokiLynn Kaihun

