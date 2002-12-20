2002

Macross Zero

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 20th, 2002

Studio

Big West

Taking place one year before the events of the original Macross series, Macross Zero chronicles the final days of the war between the U.N. Spacy and anti-U.N. factions. After being shot down by the anti-U.N.'s newest fighter plane, ace pilot Shin Kudo finds himself on the remote island of Mayan, where technology is almost non-existent. While Shin stays on the island to heal his wounds, the tranquility of the island is shattered by a battle that involves the UN's newest fighter - the VF-0.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images