Reformed con man Jack MacShayne (Kenny Rogers) is back, this time as the head of security at the Las Vegas hotel he stayed at in MacShayne: Winner Takes All. As part of his new job, he's charged with protecting a variety of distinguished guests, from the kleptomaniac grandson of the hotel's CEO to the lounge singer whose ex-husband shows up dead. Meanwhile, a senatorial candidate is relying on MacShayne to keep him safe from a deadly hit man.