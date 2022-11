Not Available

Reza "Mad Dog" Madadi was at the peak of his career. A celebrated MMA star with lucrative sponsorship contracts for UFC. He and his wife Kate expected their first child. Everything he dreamed about as a little boy was going to happen. One early morning in May 2013, it changed , forever. This documentary depicts his struggle for revenge. The film focuses on the social issues of prejudice, racism , shame, pride and the struggle to find your place in life.