1993

Mad Dog and Glory

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 4th, 1993

Studio

Universal Pictures

Wayne Dobie is a shy cop whose low-key demeanor has earned him the affectionate nickname "Mad Dog." After Mad Dog saves the life of Frank Milo, a crime boss and aspiring stand-up comedian, he's offered the company of an attractive young waitress named Glory for a week. At first both are uneasy about the arrangement, but they eventually fall in love. However, the situation becomes complicated when Milo demands Glory back.

Cast

Robert De NiroWayne 'Mad Dog' Dobie
Uma ThurmanGlory
Bill MurrayFrank Milo
David CarusoMike
Mike StarrHarold
Kathy BakerLee

