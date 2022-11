Not Available

The titular "Mad Dog", actually goes under the very anonymous name "Nick Nolte", and is played by Romano Kristoff, whom you may or may not remember from such classics as "Warbus", "Double Edge", or "Tough Cops". He is a cop who doesn't take it easy when the mob executes his stripper-sister, and he goes after them to get revenge at all costs. Another Phillipino superstar, Jim Gaines, has a small cameo in "Mad Dog II" as a snitch who gets offed in the bathroom.